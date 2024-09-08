South Waziristan: Man killed, three injured in Wana explosion

WANA: A man killed, and three others injured in an explosion in Karikot village bazaar adjacent to Wana in South Waziristan district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The blast reported in Karikot village market in a vehicle that killed a man and injured three others,” local police said.

“The man killed in the explosion has been identified as Shamsuddin s/o Malik Jamil,” according to police.

The rescue officials reached the spot and rushed the injured and the body to the district headquarters hospital in Wana.

Three persons were dead in a remote-controlled bomb blast in Wana, last year in November.

The explosion took place in Duja Ghondai area of Wana where a bomb was planted in a shop.

The explosion resulted in killing of three people including Malik Aslam Noor and his 12-year-old son. The deceased had earlier lost elder brother and three nephews in bomb blasts.

Same day, two people were killed while five others sustained injuries in twin blasts in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An explosion occurred in tehsil Wara Mamund and the second blast in Damadola village of Bajaur.

Police officials said that both bombs were placed on roadside and resulted in death of two people.