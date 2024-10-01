web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
- Advertisement -

Speaker NA summons parliamentary party leaders in camera meeting

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary parties’ leaders on Wednesday (tomorrow).

“The meeting will be held on October 2 at the Parliament House,” a spokesperson of the NA said today.

“The parliamentary parties will be given briefing over the security situation in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP),” according to spokesperson.

“It will be an in-camera session, comprises of the parliamentary leaders in the NA and the Senate,” according to statement.

Sources said that security officials will give a key briefing over the situation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.