Speaker NA summons parliamentary party leaders in camera meeting

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary parties’ leaders on Wednesday (tomorrow).

“The meeting will be held on October 2 at the Parliament House,” a spokesperson of the NA said today.

“The parliamentary parties will be given briefing over the security situation in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP),” according to spokesperson.

“It will be an in-camera session, comprises of the parliamentary leaders in the NA and the Senate,” according to statement.

Sources said that security officials will give a key briefing over the situation.