‘Squid Game’ Season 2 actress reveals how she bagged role in Netflix show

Korean actress Jo Yuri, who plays Kim Jun Hee/Player 222 in ‘Squid Game’ Season 2, has revealed how she secured the role in the hit Netflix show.

Streaming giant Netflix aired the second season of the hit show on December 26, picking off the story right after Season 1’s finale.

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 topped the charts in all 93 countries where Netflix is available.

Actress Jo Yuri, who plays Kim Jun Hee aka Player 222 in the second season, has now revealed the process she went through to secure the role in the Netflix show.

“I participated in the auditions for the show. My company told me an audition opportunity had come through. I was in Busan the day before, and my mom asked why I was here and if I was just leaving again. But when I told my mom I would audition for Squid Game, she told me to hurry and go,” she said in a recent interview with a foreign publication.

While Jo Yuri was not sure about her performance in the first audition, she was called back for a second audition.

“I wasn’t sure how it went because although I gave it my all, I felt like I might have not made it,” the Korean actress recalled.

The ‘Squid Game’ star later gave two more auditions for her role as Kim Jun Hee/Player 222 in the second season of the Netflix show.

“My director usually doesn’t call me during work hours, but my phone kept ringing, so I picked up and they told me that I got the role,” Jo Yuri said.