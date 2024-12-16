Srha Asghar expecting her second child!

Famed actor Srha Asghar and her husband Lala Umer Murtaza are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Sunday night.

The ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyann’ actor Srha Asghar and her husband took their social media followers by a pleasant surprise, as the couple announced their second pregnancy with an impromptu maternity shoot, after putting their first-born son to sleep.

“Hey everyone! This is our version of Maternity shoot,” the couple revealed in the caption of the carousel post shared in the late hours of Sunday. “We are super excited and delighted to share this across with you guys!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

Hours later, the actor also published a BTS video of the couple, as they posed in their twinning checkered fits for the shoot.

Thousands of social users liked the now-viral posts of the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

It is pertinent to mention that actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ehaan Murtaza in November 2022, as announced by the two in a joint post on Instagram.

Also Read: Taylor Swift expecting her first child?