Taylor Swift expecting her first child?

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has not announced she is pregnant with a ‘baby girl’, contrary to social media posts sharing that narrative along with an image doctored to show Swift with a baby bump.

“Taylor Swift Excitedly Announces She’s Pregnant With Travis Kelce’s Baby Girl – A New Chapter Begins,” says the caption, of one of the Facebook posts sharing two photos of Swift along with a link to the headline on a website with other fake celebrity news headlines.

There are no credible news reports or a pregnancy announcement from Swift, however.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some of the social media posts sharing the false narrative included two images of Swift. The one on the right shows the pop singer with her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, which is a mirrored and cropped version of an image, attributed to the celebrity news agency Backgrid.

The photo on the left purports to show Swift with a bulging stomach against a backdrop for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. Swift, who started as a country singer in Nashville, has won and been nominated for many awards, by the ACM, with her most recent win in 2014 and most recent nomination in 2021. She last performed, at the 55th ACM Awards in 2020, years before she started dating Kelce in 2023.

None of the photos, of Swift posing in front of an ACM Awards backdrop over the years, shows her in the same lavender tube dress as in the image shared on social media.

The earliest iteration of the image depicting Swift with a baby bump was published, on the microblogging site Tumblr in 2019 with hashtags including “pregnant manip, manip, manips,” which are abbreviations for ‘manipulation’, indicating the image was edited.

In the ‘request’ section, the blog owner said, they are an art student who would accept requests from fellow Tumblr users to create new images by putting two or more people, usually celebrities, together, or altering an image to make a person look pregnant.

An analysis of the image through AI-powered detection tool TrueMedia.org also found, ‘substantial evidence of manipulation’.

The blog owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Verdict

False. There is no evidence of a pregnancy announcement from Taylor Swift and a photo depicting her with a baby bump is altered.