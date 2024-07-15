WATCH: ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 first look, BTS footage revealed by Netflix

Netflix on Monday dropped the first look and a behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage of “Stranger Things” season 5 which is also the show’s final season.

The video from the set revealed that three new actors including Nell Fisher, Alex Breaux and Jake Connelly are joining the show, Deadline reported.

The video is narrated by several of the main cast members, including Millie Bobby Brown who portrays the character of Eleven in the blockbuster sci-fi adventure series.

“I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird,” she says in the BTS video.

Cast members are seen on the Atlanta-based soundstages where the shooting for ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 has been done during 2024.

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas in the show, said that the team is around halfway through production, however, the video does not reveal much about the storyline of the upcoming season.

While Netflix has not revealed when season 5 will debut, it is expected to begin streaming some time in 2025.

The BTS video includes a shot of the friend group including Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard; Dustin, portrayed by Gates Matarazzo; Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin; and Will, portrayed by Noah Schnapp, huddled together around a radio.

Another still shows Joyce (Winona Ryder), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Steve (Joe Keery) gathered around a projector, bringing them together after they remain separated for the majority of ‘Stranger Things’ season 4.