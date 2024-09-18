‘Stree 2’ becomes highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time

Shraddha Kapoor’s Box Office juggernaut ‘Stree 2’ has surpassed megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, to become the highest-grossing Hindi-language film of all time in India.

Days after topping bigwigs like ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, ‘Animal’ and ‘Pathaan’, Maddock Films horror comedy ‘Stree 2’ has taken the final leap ahead of SRK’s ‘Jawan’ (the Hindi version earnings only), to become the all-time No.1 Hindi-language film at Indian Box Office.

Confirming the feat, the production banner announced on Wednesday morning that the ‘Stree’ sequel is officially ‘Indian box office’s no. 1 Hindi film of all time’. “Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya… Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth (She is Stree and she has finally done it…India’s best film) No. 1 Hindi film of all time,” read the caption on the post.

“Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad (thanks a lot to all fans for scripting this history with us)… Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully… theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain (come to theatres, let’s make some more new records),” the post read further.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian movie trade outlets, ‘Stree 2’ has earned INR586 crores in domestic ticket sales, whereas, the Hindi version of ‘Jawan’ had INR582.31 in its lifetime collection.

Notably, Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.