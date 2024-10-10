‘Stree 2’ on OTT: When and where to watch Box office juggernaut

After wreaking havoc at domestic as well as international Box Office, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’ has now made its way to OTT.

After ruling the Box Office for over 50 days, the horror-comedy sequel has now headed to the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video for viewers across the world, including Pakistan, to watch from the comfort of their homes.

“Stree AAAAAAAA chuki hai (Stree is here). Screaming now,” Prime Video announced in a social media post on Wednesday.

The title, which was initially made available on the platform to rent, is now available on the portal for all its subscribers to watch for free, from October 10 onwards.

It is worth noting here that the title, which was released on Indian Independence Day in August, is still running in theatres as well, after seven weeks of release.

As of October 6, the spooky comedy has earned INR871 crores, in its worldwide ticket sales, against the meagre budget of INR50 crores. Meanwhile, ‘Stree 2’ is also the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India.

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy sees Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee reprise their character in the sequel, along with Shraddha Kapoor, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.