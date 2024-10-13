Student commits suicide at Punjab University Hostel

LAHORE: A fifth-semester student of the Institute of Education and Research (IER) department allegedly committed suicide in her room at Punjab University’s hostel, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The student named Umme Habiba – residing at Punjab University’s hostel number 08 in room number 74 with her sister – took her own life after hanging herself with the ceiling fan of her friend’s hostel room number 91.

The warden of the hostel after breaking the door of the room found the girl’s body hanging with the ceiling fan.

Authorities were alerted after the incident, prompting the arrival of lady police, who initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death of the student.

Earlier in the day, Punjab police on Sunday arrested a security guard of a private college located in the Gulberg area of Lahore for allegedly raping a student.

As per the DIG Operations, the accused guard involved in the rape incident went into hiding after the news of the incident went viral on social media.

The police managed to arrest the accused security guard of the private college within 10 hours of the incident from another city – the outskirts of Lahore.

The spokesperson added that efforts to locate the victim and her family, as well as legal proceedings, are underway.