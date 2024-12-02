Supreme Court pending cases drop to 58,487

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has witnessed a reduction in pending cases, with the number dropping to 58,487, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the number of pending cases had previously exceeded 60,000 during the tenure of former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The latest data, which covers the period from November 16 to 30, the court has managed to dispose of an additional 674 cases.

The report reveals that the court is currently dealing with 31,458 civil appeals, 10,208 criminal appeals, 18 suo motu cases, 2,209 civil review petitions, 136 human rights cases, and 3,251 jail petitions.

As per the report on September 4, the number of pending cases before the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan was more than 60,000 when Justice Faez Isa was in the CJP office.

According to a 15-day report (August 16 to 31), 861 fresh cases were filed with the top court of the country. The report, issued under Article 19-A which guarantees the right to information, read that the number of pending cases was 60,508 on August 31, 2024.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court’s full court had vowed to decide around 60,000 pending cases at the earliest.

“The meeting was convened to assess the performance of Supreme Court in the institution and disposal of cases, focusing on measures to reduce cases backlog and enhance judicial efficiency. The Registrar provided an overview of the current caseload and outlined the steps toward timely decision of cases,” a press statement issued.