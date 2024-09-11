Suspects’ names ‘put on ECL’ in Pakistani nurses scam in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has placed names of overseas promotors on Exit Control List (ECL) for their alleged involvement in sending 92 Pakistani nurses to Saudi Arabia on fake documents, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The development followed as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was investigating the scam of sending 92 nurses to KSA, who were later deported.

Ghulam Fareed and Mian Zulfiqar’s names are currently on ECL, according to the sources knowing the development, while criminal cases would also be registered against both of them.

Last year, Pakistani nurses were sent to Saudi Arabia after uploading their fake documents by overseas promoters, the sources said.

The female paramedics fell prey to a scam orchestrated by a private recruiter, whose illegal actions tarnished the reputation of Pakistani healthcare professionals.

Based in Rawalpindi, the recruiting firm submitted forged online verification reports for multiple nurses. On the basis of forged documents, they secured employment in Saudi Arabia. This fraudulent practice went undetected until routine online checks by the Saudi government unveiled the deceit. As a result, the affected nurses were immediately dismissed and repatriated.

These nurses had been working in the Kingdom for a year before the forgery was exposed.