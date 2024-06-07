“Going to be history”: Hardik Pandya on Pak-India clash

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up on the highly-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India on June 9 at the T20 World Cup 2024.

In an interview to an Indian media outlet, Pandya said that the game between the archrivals will not be fight but rather an exciting game of cricket.

“Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate, I have been able to do well in a lot of games,” he said.

He, however, requested fans to take the Pak-India clash as part of the sport instead of considering it a fight.

“Hold your breath, this is a request. This is not a fight, this is going to be history,” Hardik Pandya said.

“India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt. So, if we can do that, I think it will be one more nice day for us,” he added.

While India were off to a flying start at the T20 World Cup 2024 as they recorded a dominating win over Ireland in New York, Pakistan faced a shocking upset at the hands of the United States a day earlier.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to recover from the crushing defeat in their opening game while India would strive to make it two in two to further boost their position in their group.

Pakistan and India will face off in New York on June 9.

It is pertinent to mention that the last time the two teams met was in the last year’s T20 World Cup where India defeated Pakistan on the back of a match-winning knock by Virat Kohli.