Sehwag reacts to Pakistan’s T20 World Cup loss against India

Former Indian star opener Virender Sehwag reacted to Pakistan’s loss against the arch-rivals India in their second match of T20 Cricket World Cup in New York.

The Men in Green are under severe scrutiny following their shocking defeat to the US in their opening game at the T20 World Cup 2024.

On June 9, they faced archrivals India and lost the game by six runs as Pakistan batting lineup tumbled at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Chasing a target of 120, the Babar Azam-led team managed to score 113 runs over the loss of seven wickets after bowling out India for 119 in 19 overs.

After Pakistan’s crumbling defeat, the legendary opener said that “Pakistan ne apne pair pe kulhaadi mari hai” Pakistan were in a good position after bowling India out for just 119. They were in a good position till the 12-13th over.”

He added that this is not the unpredictable Pakistani side saying “If Pakistan fails to chase even 120, with the wicket not being “unplayable” as it was in the first match then it’s their fault entirely. They played bad shots and more dot-balls than India. This is not an unpredictable Pakistan side. This is a predictable Pakistan side which crumbles under pressure”.

Read more: T20 World Cup 2024: Najam Sethi alleges grouping in team

Pakistan lost their first game to the co-host of the tournament in the super over as they failed to achieve the target of 19 in the super over.

They find themselves in a complex situation once again in the middle of a tournament, that left them to rely on other teams to qualify for the Super 8.

Pakistan will not only need to win their remaining games against Canada and Ireland, but are also heavily dependent on other teams to defeat the US which is ranked the second in Group A.

India and the US won their two games and both have four points. However, the Rohit Sharma-led team is at the top of the group due to their net run-rate.