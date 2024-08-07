Talal Chaudhry reacts to PTI founder’s conditional apology remarks

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Talal Chaudhry reacted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s remarks about tendering a conditional apology over May 9 incidents, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, Senator Talal Chaudhry said that the person who ‘confessed’ to the crime is now demanding evidence.

The PML-N leader alleged that Imran Khan’s sisters, nephews, and party workers, were present outside the Corps Commander’s house, as ‘visible’ in the CCTV footage.

Senator Talal Chaudhry said that the PTI ‘desecrated’ military installations, sensitive buildings. “They (PTI) also violated the sanctity of the martyrs memorials. PTI’s (Khan or no Pakistan) indicates their politics have always been based on agitation and vandalism,” the PML-N leader added

Senator Talal Chaudhry said that the PTI had ‘attacked’ PTV and broken the gates of Parliament House.

The PML-N leader suggested the PTI founder to seek an unconditional apology instead of offering a conditional apology.

Read More: PTI founder presents conditions to apologise over May 9 events

Earlier in the day, PTI incarcerated founder Imran Khan announced to offer a conditional apology for the May 9 riots, provided that the CCTV footage of the events is made public.

Speaking to media representatives at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said that the footage will help identify the culprits, who he said should be brought to justice.

“If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise,” he added.

The PTI founder said that his party is the ‘victim’ of the May 9 incidents, questioning as to why the evidence is being hidden.

“Hiding evidence is a crime,” Imran Khan said.