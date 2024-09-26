Taliban’s repatriation policy was misconceived: Ata Tarar

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Information Minister Ata Tarar has said that the policy of repatriation and rehabilitation of Taliban was misconceived.

Tarar, who is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in United States along with other cabinet ministers, was talking to media in New York.

“A wave of terrorism and prevailing conditions in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have proved that the policy shift was wrong,” minister said. “The soldiers and law enforcement agencies personnel being martyred in terrorism”, he said.

He said Pakistan has sacrificed 80,000 lives in its war against terrorism, he said. “The economy also suffered billions of dollars losses in the anti-terrorism war”, Tarar said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with his entourage of ministers including Ata Tarar and other officials, has been in New York to address 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27 (tomorrow).