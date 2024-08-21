Tarar reacts to PTI founder’s demand for Faiz Hameed’s open trial

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Atta Tarar on Wednesday reacted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s demand for an open court trial of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the information minister said that the PTI founder meddled in the affairs of the Pakistan Army by demanding an open trial of Faiz Hameed.

Atta Tarar said that the PTI founder made multiple attempts to stir up controversy over Faiz Hameed’s trial.

“Instead of giving statements in defence of Faiz Hameed, the PTI founder should better make his position clear in the 190 million pounds case,” Atta Tarar said and added that Imran Khan’s ‘controversial’ statements showed that he is suffering from “serious anxiety and uncertainty”.

The information minister said the PTI founder is reluctant to accept that the issue of Faiz Hameed is internal matter of the Pakistan Army. He said it seemed that the PTI chief is in mental disarray as sometimes he called Faiz Hameed an “asset or a hero”, while on some occasions took a completely otherwise stance.

“The PTI founder is expert in ditching his well wishers,” the information minister added.

Read More: PTI founder demands open court trial for ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister Imran Khan called for an open court trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, saying that the “matter should not be treated as an internal military issue.”

In an informal conversation with journalists, Imran Khan clarified that his association with Faiz Hameed ended with the latter’s retirement, dismissing claims that he maintains contact with the former DG ISI.

He questioned how Faiz Hameed, being retired, could possibly benefit him.

“General Faiz became insignificant after retirement. How could he benefit me in any way?” he questioned, dismissing the notion that he maintains contact with the former DG ISI.

Imran Khan reiterated his demand for a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident.