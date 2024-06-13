Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show triggers earthquake

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Edinburgh of Scotland made headlines not only for music, but for triggering an earthquake as Swifties danced their heart out at the shows.

According to British Geological Survey (BGS), “ground shaking” seismic activity was detected up to 6 kilometers from Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium during the popstar’s shows between June 7 and June 9, Deadline reported.

Taylor Swift’s performances of “…Ready For It?”, “Cruel Summer” and “champagne problems” resulted in the most significant activity each night as 73,000-person crowd shook the earth, BGS reported.

As per BGS, the activity was generated by Swift’s fans dancing to the music and reached its peak at 160 beats per minute during her performance on “…Ready For It?”.

Last year, a study showed that seismic activity was detected during Swift‘s August 2023 show at SoFi Stadium in California while her performance in Seattle’s Lumen Field in July had also resulted in seismic activity the “equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.”

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh leg of The Eras Tour marked the first of 17 UK dates for Swift, which will wrap up in an eight-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium.

In April this year, the singer was officially named a member of the three-comma-club Tuesday, as Forbes confirmed rumours estimating her wealth exceeds a billion dollars.

The financial news outlet said she is the first artist to achieve billionaire status solely on the basis of her music, and estimated she has a $1.1 billion fortune.

Last month, Swift was urged by BBC nature presenter Chris Packham to curtail her “absurd” use of private jets.

Longtime BBC nature program broadcaster and environmental activist Chris Packham, 63, spoke out following Taylor Swift’s ‘warning’ to sue a social media blogger Jack Sweeney who shared a log of her overseas travel.

According to Jack Sweeney, the singer had traveled 178,000 miles on two private planes in 2023.