TDAP to participate in Vietnam’s international trade fair

Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) will be organizing the international fair for the entire textile value chain, Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT), on 26 February to 28 February 2025 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of suiting, casual wear, ladieswear, sportswear/functional fabrics, shirting, denim, children & infant wear, swimwear & lingerie, knitwear, knitted fabrics, weaving, hosiery socks, apparel textiles, home fabrics, bed linen & blankets, bathroom textiles, kitchen textiles, curtains, furniture & upholstery, carpets, wall coverings, textile processing, textile machinery, and printing machinery.

In 2024, VIIATT drew over 400 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, and over 17,000 trade visitors from 55 countries and regions.

07 Pakistani companies participated in the 2024 edition, including Abdullah Textile, Kay and Emms Pvt Ltd, MK Sons, Sapphire Textile Mills Limited, Siddiqsons Limited, Softwood Textile, and US Dyeing & Finishing Mills.