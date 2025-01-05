Telegram introduces new features, including gifting NFTs

Telegram, in its latest update, has introduced several new features, including a third-party-powered account verification method, new message search filters, and the ability to turn gifts into NFTs.

The chat app previously had a program to verify public figures and organizations. Now, it has launched a project that allows third-party authorities, like food-quality regulators or educational groups, to verify accounts.

Accounts verified by a third party will have a new logo next to their name, replacing the blue checkmark.

“This decentralized platform for additional verification will help prevent scams and reduce misinformation — with a unique proactive solution that sets a new safety standard for social platforms,” Telegram said in a blog post.

Read More: Telegram hosts ‘underground markets’ for crime gangs, UN says

People or organizations that want to be authenticated will need to first undergo verification and complete an application to become eligible to receive the verified mark.

Telegram said that organizations can use its Bot API to give or remove verification. This is similar to how organizations can buy verification on X (formerly Twitter) and verify accounts linked to them. Once verified, these accounts will show the organization’s logo on their profile.

Telegram also launched a way to turn gifts into NFTs with custom backgrounds and icons. Users can send gifts by spending Telegram Stars, which you can buy through the app or through the Fragment site by connecting their TON crypto wallet.

Telegram said that users can sell or trade these NFTs on other platforms. However, Telegram charges a fee to change gifts into collectibles to cover the costs of using blockchain technology.

Telegram has used cryptocurrencies for creator monetization as well as for payments on the platform for games and mini apps.

The company has also rolled out an emoji reaction feature for service messages, such as someone joining a group, and new search filters for private chats, group chats, and channels.