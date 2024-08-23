Telugu actor Ravi Teja hospitalised after suffering injury during shoot

Telugu actor and producer Ravi Teja was hospitalised after he suffered an injury during the shoot of his yet-to-be-titled film by Bhanu Bhogavarapu.

According to Indian media outlets, the actor underwent surgery after tearing a muscle in his right hand.

In a statement, a representative for Teja confirmed the news, saying, “Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery.”

Reports had said that the Telugu actor continued the shoot despite suffering the injury which aggravated his health condition.

Ravi Teja recently featured in “Mr. Bachchan,” released in theatres on India’s Independence Day, however, it failed to perform at the box office.

The movie is a Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn’s “Raid,” which director Harish Shankar adapted to a commercial format.

‘Mr. Bachchan’ marked the third collaboration of Ravi Teja with South film director Harish Shankar, after “Shock” and “Mirapakay,” while rising actor Bhagyashri Borse, who made her debut in ‘Yaariyan 2’ earlier this year, entered the Telugu film industry with the title.

TG Vishwa Prasad backed the project with Vivek Kuchibhotla joining as the co-producer.