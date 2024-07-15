Temperatures can soar in Karachi from today till July 18

KARACHI: The Met Office in its weather update predicted soaring temperatures with sea breeze suspended in city from Monday (today) till July 18, ARY News reported.

The weather will most probably remain hot and humid on July 16 and 17. Owing to the low-pressure sea breeze will be suspended and temperature could soar as high as to 39 Celsius, according to the Met Office.

“Temperature in Thatta and Sujawal districts could reach to 41 degree Celsius,” according to weather report.

The weather will remain hot and humid in other districts of Sindh.

The weather department has predicted entry of monsoon currents in the city from July 18 and likely heavy rainfall on July 19 and 20.

Sindh’s eastern districts of Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas and Sanghar likely to be lashed by rainfall with thunderstorm.

Pakistan Meteoroogical Department has forecast another monsoon spell of rainfall with thunderstorm in Punjab from today.

Heavy rainfall has been expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Chakwal and other cities of the province from today.

The rainfall also predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, while Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Swat and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Sheerani, Loralai, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar and Lasbela in Balochistan.