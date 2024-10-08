‘The Apprentice’ director checks into Donald Trump’s hotel

Ali Abbasi, who directed former US president Donald Trump’s biopic “The Apprentice,” revealed that he checked himself into his hotel.

According to a report by Variety, the Iranian-Danish filmmaker is staying at the Trump Hotel & Tower for the film’s New York City premiere.

“I feel like this is Trump International, and I’m International, and I did a Trump movie. So I think this is a marriage made in heaven. Also, I was curious. I wanted to sort of experience the Trump luxury, but it’s not. It’s not as luxurious as you would think,” he added.

In the Zoom interview with the publication, ‘The Apprentice’ director took the audience on a quick tour of his room in the hotel.

“It’s very basic. The floor is not super clean. The outlets are a bit dirty. This is not very impressive for an executive suite. By my education, I’m an architect and this is not the kind of thing you expect from Trump,” Ali Abbasi said.

Abbasi admitted that his stay at the former US president’s hotel could be taken as a publicity stunt.

“I’m thinking it should be whatever helps the movie. If I need to scale up the building, I’ll do it. But I have to say there is this strange pleasure of sitting under his name and writing on a piece of paper with his name on it,” he added.

It is noteworthy here that ‘The Apprentice’ stars Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan as the younger self of former US president Donald Trump.

While Stan portrays a young Trump, Jeremy Strong plays political fixer Roy Cohn along with Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump and Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr.

The movie first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20. However, it could not find a buyer and Donald Trump’s campaign also threatened to sue the makers for allegedly distorting facts about his life.

It was later bought by a US production house and plans to release it in theatres on October 11.