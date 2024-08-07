They won’t succeed in halting PTI’s momentum: Omar Ayub

LAHORE: PTI leader Omar Ayub has called the recent amendment in the election law an effort to cover the government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“There are already 39 declared members of the PTI in the house, they won’t succeed in halting the PTI’s momentum,” Ayub said while talking with the media outside the anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

“They are violating constitution, we will get our seats, will go to the supreme court for relief and will reverse the legislation,” the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly said.

He said, “the People’s Party has been hand in glove, both the PPP and the Muslim League have been involved in the IPPs agreements”, he said. “See the situation in Karachi, Baluchistan and Punjab, there is nothing in their hands,” he said.

“The economic conditions are very serious, the budget was made by the IMF, it is economic terrorism against the people of Pakistan,” Ayub said.

He denied dialogue with anyone. “Fresh election is our only demand,” he said. “I am economics student and knows, it is an anti-people budget.

Omar Ayub called the hike in electricity and gas tariffs is “rubbing salt over wounds”.

He asked the government to come to its senses, “they are filling their pockets with billions of rupees,” he alleged. “Don’t rub the salt on the wounds of the hard-working, honest people”, PTI leader said.