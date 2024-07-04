Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Thousands sign petition to cancel Ubisoft’s upcoming title

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows has landed in trouble in Japan after several demanded the game to be cancelled due to the lack of historical accuracy.

Soon after the release of the game’s trailer in May, there has been a considerable backlash against the game’s dual protagonists.

The plotline of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be set in feudal Japan with two playable characters. The first protagonist will be a female shinobi named Naoe and the male samurai, Yasuke.

Japanese gamers created a petition that has now attracted around 40,000 signatures, complaining how samurai as a whole are portrayed in the game.

“Recently, the lack of historical accuracy and cultural respect has been a serious issue regarding the upcoming game Assassin’s Creed Shadows by game developer Ubisoft,” petition by creator Shimizu Toru stated.

The game is based on Japanese samurai and ignores the fact that samurai were a higher class of warrior class and should have been ‘gokenin’ or servants of nobles, it added.

The petition suggested that Ubisoft misunderstood the nature and role of samurai.

“This is a serious insult to Japanese culture and history, and may also be linked to Asian racism. We call on Ubisoft to immediately cancel the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and show sincere research and respect for Japanese history and culture,” the petition demanded.

At the time of writing, the petition has received around 40,000 signatures since it was set up to protest the game’s release on November 15.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on November 15 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Earlier, a leaker claimed that Yasuke would be reportedly based on the first recorded black samurai in Japan.