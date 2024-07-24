Three ‘agents’ arrested in fake passports case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) arrested three agents from Peshawar who were allegedly involved in providing Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in an operation in Peshawar arrested three suspects namely Rahmatullah, Tariq Javed, and Abu Bakar.

According to the FIA, the suspects were part of a human smuggling network and providing Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals in exchange for large sums of money.

The FIA started interrogating the arrested suspects and are conducting raids to arrest others involved in the network.

Earlier, the FIA identified more officials of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) allegedly involved in issuance of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to Afghan nationals.

The FIA’s investigation has reached its final stages, and responsible officials have been identified. It was revealed that Afghan citizens were issued Pakistani ID cards in exchange for bribes, with the help of Pakistani families, the sources said.

The investigation was initiated after the arrest of an Afghan national, Majidullah, who attempted to obtain a Pakistani passport.

The investigation revealed that Majidullah bribed and pretended himself a member of the family to obtain an ID card. The FIA already recorded statements from relevant NADRA officials and is set to take action against the accused persons.

The sources said that more arrests are expected to be made soon as the investigation progresses.