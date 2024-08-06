Three arrested for robbing German tourist in Lahore

LAHORE: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three suspects who manhandled and robbed German tourist Florian Berg in Cantonment near the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

In a statement, the police said that the three suspects were apprehended from Ghaziabad and Burki areas. They also recovered the stolen mobile phone and camera from their possession.

Meanwhile, the suspects have confessed to robbing the German tourist. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are questioning the suspects.

A day earlier, the Punjab government, on directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, provided Rs500,000 in aid to German tourist Florian Berg.

Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal met with the tourist at his office and gave assistance of Rs500,000.

The German tourist was robbed while sleeping on the roadside in Lahore a few days ago. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and issued orders to the police to arrest the accused.

Noorul Amin Mengal told German tourist Florian Berg that all the tourists coming to Pakistan are our guests, adding, “We are taking measures for their security and safety.”

He said that the police are tracing the robbers with the help of AI and the police will soon arrest the accused.

Berg thanked the Home Secretary Punjab and said that Pakistanis are very loving and lively people. “I can never forget the manner in which the Punjab government and people supported me”, he added.

He said, “Pakistan is my favourite country and I would like to come here again,” adding that along with the landscape beauty of Pakistan, the beauty of the hearts of people here is also exemplary.

He said that he can see the effort the law enforcement agencies are putting in to help him and arrest the accused. The German had reached Pakistan on a bicycle while crossing through Central Asia and China.