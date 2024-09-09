Three including two women die after consuming ‘toxic liquor’ at Islamabad dance party

web analytics
Three people including two women and a man, lost their lives after consuming ‘toxic liquor’ in Islamabad, ARY News reported, citing police. 

Reports indicate that the group had gathered for a dance party in Islamabad’s Sector F/11-2 when the tragedy occurred.

The victims collapsed after drinking ‘substandard liquor’. One of the women named Nadia informed the administration of the residential apartments, who later cautioned the Shalimar police.

Upon being informed, the police reached the apartment and moved Nadia to the Pakistan Institute of Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to the same cause shortly after.

The deceased man was identified as Zabit son of Abdul Subhan, while the identity of the other woman remained unknown.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to uncover the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

