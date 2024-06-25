Three more bodies found in Karachi

KARACHI: Dead bodies continue to surface across Karachi for the third consecutive day, with three more bodies discovered in different areas of the city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, the bodies were found on footpaths in Manghopir, Orangi Town, and Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

The body of 50-year-old Munawar was discovered in Orangi No. 12 which was later shifted to the hospital, meanwhile, the identities and causes of death of the other two victims, a 50-year-old man found in Gulshan-e-Maymar area and a 35-year-old man near the Manghopir canal, remain unknown.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Rescue officials continue to monitor the situation as investigations proceed.

A day earlier, the number of mysterious deaths in Karachi has risen to 20 within two day span as rescue services found seven and 10 bodies from different areas of the city.

According to rescue officials, most of the individuals were believed to be drug addicts and died of extreme heatwave in the city. The ages of the deceased persons ranging from 35 to 60 years.

The rescue officials said that six bodies were found in Jama Cloth Market, Golimar, Super Highway, Gulistan-e-Johar, Federal B Area and Landhi, while a tortured body was found near Surjani Town’s Fatima Society.

The bodies were shifted to the relevant police stations and then to the morgue for further action. The identification process of the bodies is underway.