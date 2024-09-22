Three policemen martyred in Zhob, Balochistan attack

ZHOB: Three officers of the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF), including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were martyred when unidentified assailants opened fire on their vehicle in Zhob, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) vehicle was ambushed in Zhob, an area of Balochistan, by unknown attackers, resulting in severe injuries to two police officers who later succumbed to their wounds, raising the death toll to three. One officer remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack on the ATF vehicle and paid tribute to the martyred officers. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended his condolences to the families of the fallen heroes.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the nation salutes those who attained the highest rank of martyrdom while performing their duty. The eternal sacrifices of our martyrs are our pride, and we stand with the families of the martyred officers in their time of grief.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in Balochistan, where they continue to confront threats from various militant groups. The government has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of the region.

Earlier on August 26, armed men had killed at least 23 passengers in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after offloading them from trucks and buses, the superintendent of police said.

According to SP Ayub Achakzai, armed men stopped the vehicles on the national highway in the Rarah Sham area of Musa Khel and killed at least 23 passengers hailing from different parts of Punjab. During the action, the armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire.

SP Ayub Achakzai said the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies are currently in the process of transferring the bodies to the hospital. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the cowardly act of terrorists. The terrorists and their facilitators will not be able to escape an exemplary end, he said, adding that the Balochistan government will pursue the terrorists.