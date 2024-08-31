Tiger Shroff loses next film after consecutive flops

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has yet another of his films shelved following the Box Office failure of his last three releases.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s next project, titled ‘Hero No 1’ has been put on indefinite hold, after his last three movies, ‘Heropanti 2′, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ failed to perform at the Box Office.

According to the details, the big-budget action-packed thriller, directed by Jagan Shakti (of ‘Mission Mangal’ fame), was shelved after completing 20% of the shoot, due to the major losses incurred by Vashu Bhagnani’s production house Pooja Entertainment, with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

“The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and its shooting is 20% complete. The remaining portions were to be shot after the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in April,” revealed a source close to the makers. “But BMCM was a major loss maker for Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.”

“They are in a huge debt and are not in a position to put money to shoot Hero No. 1. Hence, it’s as good as being shelved,” the insider confirmed.

“Tiger Shroff’s last three films have been colossal flops and on top of it, his fees are high. Even his entourage cost put a hole in the pockets of the producers,” said a trade expert, weighing in on the development.

Previously, projects like ‘Screw Dheela’ and ‘Rambo’, starring Tiger Shroff, have been left on the backburner, for an indefinite period of time.

Regardless, the actor has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ and the fourth film in the ‘Baaghi’ series in the kitty.