Timothée Chalamet sings as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’ trailer

Timothée Chalamet received widespread acclaim after the first trailer for “A Complete Unknown” showed him singing Bob Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall.”

Written by James Mangold and Jay Cocks, the biographical drama will hit theatres in December and will follow the music legend’s early years in New York City.

The trailer shows Timothée Chalamet walking down the streets of Manhattan as he passes Dylan’s favourite spots including Cafe Wha? and Hotel Chelsea.

The trailer then shows the formation of a love triangle between Bob Dylan, Monica Barbaro’s Joan Baez and Elle Fanning’s Sylvie Russo.

The ensemble cast of ‘A Complete Unknown’ also includes Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, P. J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman and Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth.

The movie is based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book “Dylan Goes Electric” and originally titled “Going Electric.”

James Mangold has described Dylan in his movie as “a wanderer who comes in from Minnesota with a fresh name and a fresh outlook on life, whose arrival in New York ignites an upheaval in the folk community and what they thought was proper folk and illicit folk.”

The music legend, who is 83, himself gave notes on the script and held multiple meetings with Mangold.

The production for the film began in March in New York and New Jersey, as photos of Timothée Chalamet went viral on social media.