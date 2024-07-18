Timothée Chalamet set to star in ‘Marty Supreme’

Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet is set to star in and produce “Marty Supreme,” a movie inspired by table tennis player Marty Reisman.

The movie, from A24 production house, is inspired by US table tennis player Reisman, Variety reported.

Apart from writing the movie, Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein are also producing ‘Marty Supreme’ alongside Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

A24 confirmed the news in a post on X, writing, “Josh Safdie’s MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon.”

Marty Reisman was a US table tennis player who started his career playing the game for bets and prize money in Manhattan city.

Reisman, who died in 2012, won 22 major ping pong titles from 1946 to 2002 and won five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships.

Known as the “wizard of table tennis,” he also made a new record by becoming the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport when he played in the United States National Hardbat Championship at the age of 67.

Timothée Chalamet’s recently outing was in sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two” along with leading the holiday hit “Wonka.”

He recently finished filming on “A Complete Unknown,” in which Chalamet portrays a young Bob Dylan.

While more details about the biopic are still under wraps, it was previously revealed by director James Mangold of the biopic that Chalamet will be providing his own vocals for the film, said to follow the early years of Dylan.

The Hollywood star is known as being a huge fan of director Josh Safdie and has also written an essay appreciating him over Adam Sandler’s thriller “Uncut Gems.”