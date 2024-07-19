TLP calls off Faizabad sit-in after successful talks with govt

RAWALPINDI: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) called off its sit-in at Faizabad against the Israeli atrocities in Palestine after successful talks with the federal government, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by the TLP leaders in a joint presser with Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah said that the TLP had been protesting against Israeli aggression in Palestine, adding that the government also condemns war crimes committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said that the government of Pakistan will continue to support the oppressed community in Palestine.

Rana Sanaullah said that more than 1,000 tons of food and medicine will be sent to Palestine by July 31.

“Israel is a terrorist state, and Benjamin Netanyahu has committed war crimes,” the PM’s advisor on political affairs added.

Rana Sanaullah said that the bombing of innocent children and civilians in Gaza is inhumane, and no religion allows such terrorism.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned Israel’s actions at the Shanghai Conference.

“The government will continue to condemn Israel’s terrorism, and all possible steps will be taken to support the Muslims of Palestine,” Rana Sanaullah said.

Earlier the TLP had staged a sit-in at Faizabad, demanding the government to send humanitarian aid to Palestinians as well as boycott the Israeli products.

TLP supporters gathered in large numbers, chanting slogans and demanding action against Israeli atrocities.

The sit-in caused disruptions in the city, with the metro bus service from Faizabad to the Secretariat suspended and limited to the IG Police Station.

The war started with Hamas’ October attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed around 39,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.