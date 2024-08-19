Tom Cruise working to film a movie in outer space

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is working with “Road House” director Doug Liman to film a movie partly in outer space.

While the project was announced in 2020 with Universal Pictures reportedly giving it a $200 million budget, development on the movie has faced several hurdles including Covid-19, the writers and actors’ strike along with Cruise’s busy schedule.

Tom Cruise and Doug Liman were reportedly collaborating with NASA and SpaceX to film the movie partly in space.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet to promote his movie “The Instigators”, Liman confirmed that he and Cruise were both still attached to the untitled action movie set in space.

“It’s still a dream and a plan,” he said

The movie would have made Tom Cruise the first civilian to perform a spacewalk, however, a Russian film crew pipped the Hollywood star to the post when they filmed scenes for the first time in space.

The filming occurred at the International Space Station in 2021.

Universal Pictures’ head Donna Langley had earlier revealed that the studio planned a project that would see Cruise ‘taking the world to space’ in October 2022.

“We have a great project in development with Tom, that does contemplate him doing just that. Taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station,” she said in an interview with a UK media outlet.

While the makers of the movie keep the plot details under wraps, Langley had revealed that Tom Cruise will play “a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth.”

While most of the movie will be shot on Earth, Cruise’s character will be sent to space “to save the day,” she added.

Meanwhile, Liman said that there was a built-in understanding that it could be a ‘long while’ before their space film got made.

“So I go in with that. There’s a reason we haven’t gone to space yet, and when we finally do and the movie comes out, I know I’ll look back at it and be like, ‘Thank God it didn’t happen earlier,’” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Liman and Cruise have previously worked together in the blockbuster movie “Edge of Tomorrow.”