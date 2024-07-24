Traders announce strike against capacity charges

KARACHI: Traders in Karachi on Wednesday announced a strike in markets against high electricity bills and capacity charges, ARY News reported.

The All Saddar Alliance of Market and Mall Association announced the closure of markets for three hours a day as a symbolic strike.

Faheem Ahmed, the association president, said that an emergent meeting has also been convened to discuss future course of action. He said that the traders will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the future course of action regarding electricity prices and capacity charges on Thursday.

The president said that the markets will be closed in phases, starting with the closure of Saddar markets. Faheem Ahmed said that the traders are unable to pay high electricity bills and capacity charges, and the government must take action to reduce tariffs.

Earlier on Tuesday, the traders’ community threatened to observe a country-wide shutdown if the government does not withdraw the recently issued Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) under the Tajir-Dost Scheme.

President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Ajmal Baloch in a statement rejected the SRO issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He said that if the SRO is not withdrawn, the traders will be forced to announce a nationwide shutdown.

Ajmal Baloch demanded from the FBR to immediately withdraw the SRO or else they would announce the strike.

Ajmal Baloch said that the SRO should be issued in accordance with the agreed-upon terms between the government and the traders.

The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran president said that out that during the negotiations, the FBR was informed that the scheme has failed, and both filers and non-filers are already paying advance income tax through electricity bills.