Trailer hits Coach, other vehicles near Karak, leaves 12 dead

KARAK: A trailer ran over a passenger coach and other vehicles in a terrible road mishap on Saturday leaving at least 12 dead and 25 others injured, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the rescue department said that the deadly accident took place at the Indus Highway at Ambeeri Kalay Chowk near Karak.

A container on the speedy trailer falls over a passenger coach along with striking other vehicles in the incident.

The trailer’s brake failure caused the fatal accident, said a local official.

The deceased and injured were shifted to hospitals.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has taken notice of the incident and sought its details.

He also ordered the health officials to provide every possible assistance to the injured.

In a similar road mishap, at least two people were killed and another injured after a heavy tanker ran over their motorbikes on Shaheed-e-Millat road in Karachi yesterday.