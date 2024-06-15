Transport fares increased ahead of Eidul Adha

KARACHI: The transport mafia has increased fares across various intercity routes ahead of Eidul Adha 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the passengers traveling to their hometowns have been left with little to no options but to travel on the increased fares.

The fares have been hiked from Karachi to Larkana from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, Karachi to Nawabshah Rs 1,600 instead of Rs 1,100, and Karachi to Islamabad from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

The passengers traveling from Karachi to Hyderabad are being charged Rs 1,000 instead of the usual Rs 500.

Earlier, Pakistan Railway also decided to run three special trains from Karachi to cater to the large number of passengers travelling for Eidul Adha 2024.

The first Eid train departed from Karachi for Peshawar today, carrying 1,118 passengers. The train generated revenue of Rs3.3 million for the railway department.

Prior to this, in a major relief, yesterday the Pakistan government slashed the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) for the next fortnight by Rs10.20 and Rs2.33, respectively.

The new price of petrol is now Rs258.16 per litre, Rs10.20 down from the previous Rs268.36.

Similarly, high-speed diesel (HSD) will be available for Rs267.89 per litre, Rs2.33 down from the previous rate of Rs270.22 per litre.

Eidul Adha

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on June 17 after the Zil Hajj moon was sighted on June 7.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.