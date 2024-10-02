Transport fares slashed after dip in petrol prices

LAHORE: In a bid to provide relief to passengers, the Punjab government has reduced transport fares following a decrease in petrol and diesel prices, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that the fare reduction ranges from 20 to 190 rupees, with the highest cut on the Lahore to Karachi route.

She said that the fare from Lahore to Karachi has been reduced by 190 rupees, while the fare from Lahore to Peshawar has been slashed by 50 rupees and the Rawalpindi fare by 20 rupees.

Bukhari stated that this move makes Punjab the only province where transport fares are reduced in line with the decrease in petrol and diesel prices. New fare lists have been displayed at bus stations across the province.

This is the fifth consecutive time that transport fares have been reduced due to a decrease in petrol prices and the government has urged other provinces to follow suit and provide relief to passengers, the minister added.

It is worth mentioning here that on September 30, the government announced a reduction in petroleum prices, offering some relief to the public.

As per the notification, the price of petrol were decreased by Rs 2.7 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs 247.03 per liter.

High-speed diesel saw a reduction of Rs 3.40 per liter, while light diesel was lowered by Rs 1.30 per liter. Kerosene oil prices were also been reduced by Rs 3.57 per liter.