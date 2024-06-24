Truck loaded with logs overturns on passenger van in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A truck loaded with wood overturned on a van injuring five boarded passengers in Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the rescue officials, the accident happened near the bypass within the jurisdiction of the Naseem Nagar police station.

The rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated emergency operations to manage the aftermath of the accident.

“Five individuals have been injured and were swiftly transported to the civil hospital for medical treatment,” rescue officials confirmed.

Authorities are continuing the rescue operation to extricate additional people who are still trapped in the overturned vehicle.

A day earlier, a woman was killed and several others sustained injuries as a wedding party bus overturned at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi.

Rescue sources said that the bus carrying guests of the party wedding overturned near the Shahrah-e-Faisal, resulting in the death of one woman and injuring 16 others.

The bus was reportedly traveling from Drig Road to Mahmoodabad. According to an eyewitness, the bus suffered the accident in a bid to save a car trying to overtake it.

The injured were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.