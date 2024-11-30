Tusshar Kapoor opens up on being ‘typecast’ on OTT

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, best known for his comical performances on screen, believes he is being typecast with such roles on OTT platforms.

While the emergence of OTT has opened up an entirely new horizon for actors to have the opportunity to take up unconventional roles in different genres, in order to prove their acting chops, Tusshar Kapoor believes that streaming platforms have a rather adverse effect on his body of work, as he is mostly being typecast in comedic roles.

“I feel I’ve mostly been given comedic roles on OTT. That is because of the little bit of typecasting that has happened to me,” he said in a new interview.

When asked about what made him believe so, Kapoor replied, “I think the trend among producers and directors has been to cast me in comedic roles and that is something I cannot control. It’s not something that I planned. It just happened based on the perceptions of the industry.”

However, the actor maintained that he had been fortunate enough to have a variety of roles in his filmography on the silver screen and, hence, has no regrets about being typecast either. “I have no regrets. You go through cycles and I enjoy each phase. If people like me in a certain type of role, I’m okay with that. No regret,” he added.

Speaking about OTT platforms, the ‘Golmaal’ actor furthered, “There are pros and cons to it. It keeps evolving.”

“Films are my bread and butter. They will always be my first love. But OTT is a great addition to my body of work. It offers enriching opportunities, and it’s another feather on the cap. However, I wouldn’t trade movies for OTT. Movies will always be my top priority,” he concluded.

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in the web series ‘Dus June ki Raat’.

Next, he has the comedy threequel ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ as well as a horror-comedy ‘Kapkapiii’ in the pipeline.