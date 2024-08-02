Two buses crash in Quetta, leaves 29 injured

QUETTA: In a span of two hours, two passenger buses met with accidents on the highway heading towards Punjab, resulting in significant injuries, ARY News reported on Friday.

The first incident occurred when a passenger bus traveling from Quetta to Lahore overturned in the Muslim Bagh area of Qila Saifullah.

The District Administration of Qila Saifullah reported that 14 people were injured, with 4 in critical condition.

Shortly after, another passenger coach accident took place on the same highway within the limits of Pishin district.

In total, 29 people were injured in the two bus accidents on the national highway.

The rescue officials transferred all the injured passengers to the hospital for medical assistance.