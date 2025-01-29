Two death row inmates at Karachi Central Jail pardoned 24 hours before execution

Two death row inmates at Karachi Central Jail were pardoned by the relatives of the deceased just 24 hours before their execution, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, both prisoners, who are close friends, were convicted of murder in 2014.

One of the inmates recounted, “Our execution was scheduled, but just 24 hours before, a stay was granted as the victim’s family forgave us. We appeal to the President for clemency, as we deeply regret our actions.”

The Karachi jail inmate further explained, “At the time of the incident, I was just 17 and a half years old, and my friend was 18. We were young and made a terrible mistake. Now that the victim’s family has forgiven us, why is the state still punishing us? We have already spent 19 years in prison.”

Read more: Six prisoners of May 9 cases released following pardon by military courts

Meanwhile, jail authorities noted that conditions in Karachi Central Jail were dire until 2017, with widespread violence, drug use, and a shortage of police personnel, coinciding with deteriorating security in Karachi.

“Back then, many of our officers were martyred. In 2017, two high-profile inmates escaped, leading to my appointment here. Today, no criminal or terrorist holds sway in the jail,” a senior official of Karachi central jail stated.

The official also highlighted the jail’s educational reforms, stating that prisoners are now enrolling in higher education programs, with many completing their intermediate and graduation studies annually.