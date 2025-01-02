Six prisoners of May 9 cases released following pardon by military courts

PESHAWAR: Six prisoners have been released from Central Jail Peshawar after they were granted pardon by the military courts in May 9 cases, ARY News reported.

According to details, out of the six released prisoners, three were hailed from Murdan and three from Lower Dir. They were shifted to Peshawar prison following the convictions by the military courts last week.

Earlier in the day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that 19 convicts in the May 9 riots cases were granted pardon by the military courts.

According to ISPR statement, 19 convicts involved in the May 9, 2023 riots have been granted pardon following their pleas for mercy. During the implementation of their sentences, the convicts exercised their legal right by filing petitions for leniency and pardon, the statement read.

These 19 convicts, along with a total of 67 individuals involved in the incident, filed petitions for clemency. Of these, 48 petitions were sent for review by the Courts of Appeal for legal proceedings, the ISPR said.

The amnesty granted to the 19 individuals was approved purely on humanitarian grounds, in accordance with the law.

The ISPR further clarified that the remaining petitions for mercy will be processed as per the legal timeframes.

Among those granted amnesty were individuals such as Muhammad Ayaz, Sami Ullah, Laiq Ahmad, and others, whose sentences were annulled. The convicts will be released after the completion of the necessary procedural formalities.