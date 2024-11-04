web analytics
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Two labourers die in Karachi landslide while installing PMT

By Web Desk
KARACHI: A devastating mishap in Karachi’s Razzaqabad area claimed the lives of two labourers and left one critically injured during the installation of a pole mounted transformer (PMT), ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the landslide incident took place when the workers were digging a 20 to 25 feet deep hole to install an electric PMT.

The rescue officials rushed the injured and deceased persons to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The identities of the victims are still unknown. The police said that the labourers were working on a PMT connection when the landslide struck.

This tragic event echoes past incidents in Karachi, including the 2015 Gulistan-e-Johar landslide that claimed 13 lives, including seven children and three women.

Read More: Landslide hits main road near Kati Pahari Karachi

Earlier in 2022, a landslide struck a track of Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan Road near the hillock area of Karachi’s Kati Pahari.

After the landslide, a track of the road was partially blocked for traffic.

