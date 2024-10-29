Two policemen die in polio vaccination team attack in Orakzai

ORAKZAI: Two policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack on a polio vaccination team in Upper Orakzai district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Three attackers were also killed in retaliatory firing,” police officials said.

The terrorists opened fire over an anti-polio team at Dabori Badan Kalay in Upper Orakzai resulting in death of two policemen on security duty of the polio team, police sources said.

Three terrorists were killed in a search operation. Police and other security agencies personnel reached to the spot in Dabori Badan Kalay. A clearance operation has been underway in the area.

Another incident of firing over a polio vaccination team reported in Kohat’s Darrewal Banda but the policemen as well as the vaccinators were unscathed. The attackers fled from the scene after counter fire by policemen.