Two sanitation workers dead while cleaning sewage line

ISLAMABAD: Two sanitary workers were killed due to deadly gas while cleaning the sewage line in Ahmedpur Sharqia, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

According to the rescue officials, both the sanitary workers fainted, during the cleaning process of the sewerage line in Chongi Pirwah. Both the workers were shifted to hospital but they could not survive.

Earlier, at least three sanitation workers died while cleaning sewage line in Rahim Yar Khan.

The rescue sources said that the sanitation fell when they were cleaning the sewage line. Three workers died and one worker was moved to hospital in critical condition.

CCTV: Female sanitation worker killed by speeding bus

In a separate incident, a female sanitation worker in India’s Hyderabad was killed after being stuck by a speeding private bus as she was sweeping a walkway.

The incident took place in the Ramkote area of India’s Hyderabad, wherein a speeding private bus hit a female sanitation worker – identified as Sunita – of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

A CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media. The CCTV footage shows the woman, Sunita, sweeping Ramkote road when the bus rammed into her and crushed her against a tree.

She sustained critical injuries and succumbed while being shifted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital.