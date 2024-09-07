Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan armed forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kalat district of Balochistan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A successful operation was carried out by security forces in the Kalat district of Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists. The operation involved an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, the ISPR’s statement read.

It added the terrorists’ hideout was surrounded during the operation, and two terrorists were killed. Security forces also recovered arms, ammunition, and explosive materials from the terrorists.

The killed terrorists were reportedly involved in multiple operations in the area. The security forces are determined to thwart attempts to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan, said the ISPR.

meanwhile, in the early hours of September 6 a group of four Khwarij tried to attack a Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District.

The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly the Khwarij, all four suicide bombers, were killed before they could cause the intended damage, according to ISPR. Sanitization operations are being conducted by the security forces to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.

Pakistan security forces stand valiant, with the sheer determination and resolve, to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.