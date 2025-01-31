UK to open London’s secret tunnels for tourists

The UK government has planned to open a vast network of secret underground tunnels in London for tourists.

The Kingsway Exchange Tunnels, located 40m below the city streets, were built during World War II to shelter Londoners from the Blitz.

For the first time, these tunnels will be transformed into an immersive tourist attraction, known as The London Tunnels.

The London Tunnels Attraction

Former investment banker Angus Murray is leading the project to turn the tunnels into a memorial to the Blitz, featuring a museum, exhibits, and entertainment spaces.

According to the website, the tunnels are expected to attract up to two million visitors annually, making them “one of the most thrilling global destinations.”

When will the London Tunnels open?

The project is estimated to cost around £120 million and is expected to open to the public in late 2027 or early 2028.

Murray likened the expected impact of the Tunnels to the London Eye – which opened in 2000 and draws millions of visitors annually.

History of the Tunnels

The tunnels were kept secret for nearly 70 years, protected by the Government’s Official Secrets Act, until 2007. In 2008, British Telecom put them up for sale.

The tunnels were originally constructed in 1940 as a telecommunications center and base for the Special Operations Executive, a secret British organization responsible for espionage, sabotage, and supporting resistance movements in Nazi-occupied Europe.

After the war, British Telecom took over the tunnels until they closed in the early 1980s.

Expected Impact

