US aims to support Pakistan in breaking free from debt cycle

By Jahanzaib Ali
TOP NEWS

The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

Washington DC: The United States has expressed its desire to see Pakistan break free from the vicious circle of debt and international financing, emphasizing that these are not sustainable long-term solutions.

Responding to queries about the recent IMF approval of a $7 billion loan for Pakistan, a State Department spokesperson highlighted its critical role in bolstering Pakistan’s economy and addressing longstanding economic challenges. However, the spokesperson underscored that such financing should not be relied upon as a permanent fix.

“A robust economy is crucial for Pakistan’s long-term stability and prosperity. We are committed to helping Pakistan attract more trade and investment, particularly from the United States,” noted the spokesperson.

“We believe Pakistan has the potential to achieve these goals by maintaining a consistent commitment to economic reform, fostering certainty and confidence for investors, and pursuing strong, sustainable, and inclusive growth,” the spokesperson added. “This approach will stabilize the economy and elevate living standards for the Pakistani people,” concluded the spokesperson.

