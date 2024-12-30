USB-C charger law set to take over the global market

The European Union has recently introduced a new law requiring most electronic devices to use the same type of charger: USB-C.

This means consumers will no longer need to collect different chargers for their various gadgets, as USB-C will be the standard for many devices.

This important change, called the Common Charger Directive, was approved in 2022 but has only just come into effect. The directive’s main goal is to reduce electronic waste, which has become a growing environmental issue.

According to the European Commission, discarded and unused chargers make up about 11,000 tonnes of waste every year, and USB-C is expected to play a big role in addressing this problem.

The new rule applies to a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, and more. However, laptops will have a bit more time to adjust and will need to comply with the law starting in late April 2026. This gives time for manufacturers to switch to USB-C chargers for laptops.

While the directive doesn’t cover some items like electric toothbrushes and hair clippers, there may be plans to include more devices in the future. The European Commission also intends to take further steps to cut down on waste, such as limiting the number of cables included with devices and possibly setting a standard for wireless chargers as technology progresses.

This new law is a big step towards greater convenience and sustainability for consumers across Europe. By encouraging the use of one charger for all devices, USB-C aims to reduce electronic waste and create a more eco-friendly consumer electronics market.